Fox COVID claims, how many deaths have they caused? | GUEST COMMENTARY

When she called me at work last January to tell me she’d declined the COVID-19 vaccine, I wanted to yell at her. In her 90s, she had been among the first to be offered the lifesaving shot. Instead, I tried persuading her with facts about the vaccine and the virus. We hit an impasse, prompting me to reach out to my older brother for help. She had always listened to him, and to my relief, after speaking with him, she’d agreed to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as it became available.