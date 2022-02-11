Football is a team sport; politics is not | GUEST COMMENTARY

It continues to astonish me that people in both parties see this as a good thing, and are proud of their devotion to party before all — before country, and before conscience. Is this a recipe for long-term success? Take a look at the blood- and misery-soaked 20th century, and some of the engines that drove it. Fascist Italy. Imperial Japan. Spain under Franco. Nazi Germany. The Soviet Union, and the European satellites like East Germany that lived under its thumb. Different creatures, with different political systems. But they all had one thing in common. At the start of their system’s rise to power, their people — often high on the drug of manufactured rage — all believed fervently in the righteousness of their cause, and had complete and utter faith that a one-party system would make their lives better — party uber alles. How did that work out for them? I think Captain Kirk put it best, in an early episode of Star Trek: “It was brutal, perverted, and had to be destroyed at a great cost.”