To help combat the youth epidemic, last year the Maryland General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan passed and signed into law a bill that raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco to age 21. Nevertheless, youth may still acquire tobacco products like e-cigarettes through other means, such as online retailers. Or they can pay a legal age adult to buy tobacco products for them. The evidence also shows retailer compliance with the law is not likely to be 100%. Therefore, we need additional policy actions to prevent youth from using these highly addictive and unsafe products.