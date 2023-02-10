It’s time to re-imagine public transporation for city, counties, Baltimore area leaders say | GUEST COMMENTARY

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (center) talks with county executives Stuart Pittman; Anne Arundel County (l), Johnny Olszewski, Jr; Baltimore County and Calvin B. Ball III; Howard County prior to a 2021 press conference at the Johns Hopkins Metro Station about the Transit Safety and Investment Act. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

As elected leaders representing 2.4 million people in the Baltimore region, we cheer Gov. Wes Moore’s commitment to the entire Baltimore region, which he stressed repeatedly as a candidate and is now uniquely positioned to help fulfill as Maryland’s governor. The moment has arrived to embrace initiatives and partnerships that will benefit our city and surrounding counties, and no area holds more promise than re-imagining our approach to public transportation.

Multimodal mass transit has stagnated in the Baltimore region for decades, undermining our competitiveness and burdening our residents. Notably, the Hogan administration’s cancellation of the long-planned Red Line in 2015 canceled not only a transformational project, but also the tremendous opportunities it would have provided all our residents.

That shortsighted decision set the Baltimore area back decades. The last major transit project completed here — the light-rail system — dates to 1993. Since then, cities and regions across the nation have leapfrogged past greater Baltimore, doubling down on transit-oriented development and modernizing networks to better serve their neighborhoods and businesses.

Our region deserves a premier system that attracts businesses and residents, and riders deserve reliable and efficient service to get to jobs, schools, medical appointments, shopping, places of worship and major regional job anchors like BWI Airport, Tradepoint Atlantic and downtown Columbia. We know our new governor agrees.

We have laid out a plan to reach that goal — starting with a new transit oversight structure that will give necessary attention to the Baltimore region.

Our work began months ago, when, as members of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council, we created the Baltimore Regional Transit Funding and Governance Workgroup and tasked it with developing strategies to empower and strengthen transit in the Baltimore region.

The group was composed of leaders in government, business, labor, higher education and community development, and developed recommendations to share with BMC’s Board of Directors, the General Assembly and Maryland’s new governor. Baltimore Del. Tony Bridges, a fellow BMC board member, skillfully led the effort.

A central recommendation is now ready for consideration by the General Assembly: the creation of a Baltimore Regional Transit Commission to incorporate local and regional perspectives in the planning, design and funding of transit services in the Baltimore region.

This commission would be a huge step forward in making sure the Baltimore region has a say in transit affairs, something we currently lack — as Hogan’s Red Line decision revealed. Governance is at the heart of the debate over Baltimore’s transit challenges, and the Baltimore region’s situation is oddly unusual. Among the 35 largest metropolitan transit agencies in the U.S., Baltimore’s is the only one governed by a state agency (the Maryland Transit Administration) with no appointed board oversight. The commission we propose, with members named by the governor, the legislature and local elected leaders, would guarantee our region a strong voice.

A related recommendation would require further study of an even stronger oversight system: the creation of a fully independent Baltimore-based authority like the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority in the D.C. region.

A Baltimore-based transit commission will ensure that future transit promises — like those Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller seek to implement — will be kept. While we are strongly encouraged by the Moore-Miller administration’s recent commitment of $500 million toward transportation projects in their recently released first budget, we recognize that the Baltimore region needs to be best positioned to advocate for and utilize funds for the benefit of all our neighbors.

For too long, those who rely on our transit system — or those who hope to do so — have been ignored by shortsighted and politically expedient decisions. But we can change that.

We look forward to partnering with our new governor to create a world-class transit system for residents and businesses.

Calvin Ball (CBall@howardcountymd.gov) is Howard County executive. John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. (johnnyo@baltimorecountymd.gov) is Baltimore County executive. Steuart Pittman (Countyexecutive@aacounty.org) is Anne Arundel County executive. Brandon M. Scott (mayor@baltimorecity.gov) is mayor of Baltimore.