As we draw closer and closer to the presidential election, Mr. Trump will undoubtedly attempt to reach out even more to African American voters despite his history of divisive comments and apparent lack of empathy toward the African American community. He will look for a few more of “his African Americans” to strategically place throughout the crowd to give the appearance of a diversified front of support. Or he may resort to “tough talk” to point out all the flaws in African American communities. “You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed," he once said. "What the hell do you have to lose?”