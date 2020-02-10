Suicide is a mortality of depression, a serious psychiatric illness. Interrupting a suicidal impulse, getting in between a person who is suicidal and the method of hurting themselves, such as guns, is lifesaving. However, the capacity to take care of psychiatric emergencies in the U.S. has decreased dramatically. Since 1999, there has been a 35% decrease in the number of psychiatric beds in the U.S. We now have 20 beds per 100,000 population with only four countries in the developed world that have fewer beds. The worldwide average is 71 beds per 100,000 population.