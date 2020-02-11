After the jury verdict, the judge cut the award by more than half, using existing Maryland laws like the statutory cap on non-economic damages and a law the judge used to order that future medical expenses be paid out from a trust slowly over the child’s lifetime. Under the arrangement the judge ordered the parties to negotiate, Hopkins will pay less than half the original verdict and they will get back any money left in the trust when the victim dies. Hopkins could end up making a profit under the arrangement negotiated with the family.