Free masks: the best thing the federal government can do to save lives right now | COMMENTARY

It is clear that we will be living with the COVID-19 pandemic for much of 2021. Roughly 260 million Americans are eligible for the currently available vaccines, and to date only 10 million of them have received their full two-dose series. And, while it seems at present that President Biden’s ambitious plan to administer 100 million vaccine doses in the first 100 days of the administration is on a path to succeed, fewer than half of eligible Americans will be vaccinated by the end of April. And, so, there is no more important time to invest in the non-pharmaceutical interventions that other countries have used to stamp-out the spread of the novel coronavirus within their borders, including leveraging the Defense Production Act to increase availability of better masks, drive down their cost, and remedy previous shortcomings in pandemic response.