Thomas L. Friedman: America 2022, where everyone has rights and no one has responsibilities | GUEST COMMENTARY

When our trust in each other erodes, though, as is happening in America today, fewer people think they have responsibilities to the other — only rights that protect them from being told by the other what to do.
When popdcast host Joe Rogan exercised his right to spread misinformation about vaccines, and when Spotify stood behind him, its biggest star, they were doing nothing illegal.
They were just doing something shameful.
Why? Because the Rogan podcast episode that set off the controversy — an interview with Robert Malone, a physician who has gained fame with discredited claims — completely ignored the four most important statistical facts about COVID-19 today that highlight our responsibilities to our fellow citizens and, even more so, to the nurses and doctors risking their lives to take care of us in a pandemic.
The first three statistics are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest surveys. First, unvaccinated adults 18 years and older are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID than fully vaccinated adults. Second, adults 65 and older who are not vaccinated are around 50 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID than those who have received a full vaccine course and a booster. Third, unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die of COVID than people who are vaccinated and boosted.
The fourth statistic is from a survey from the staffing firm Cross Country Healthcare and Florida Atlantic University’s College of Nursing, released in December. It found that the emotional toll and other work conditions brought on by the pandemic contributed to some two-thirds of nurses giving thought to leaving the profession.
A McKinsey study last month about the stress on nurses quoted Gretchen Berlin, a registered nurse and McKinsey partner, as saying: “Many patients, especially at the start of this, had only the nurses with them for those final moments, and I’m not sure that we’ve provided the decompression space for what that does to an individual who has to see that and support people through that over and over again. … The level of stress that individuals are dealing with is going to have massive implications on everyone’s well-being.”
My friend Steven Packer, president and CEO of Montage Health and Community Hospital in Monterey, California, told me that many hospitals today are experiencing an unprecedented 20% annual turnover rate of nurses — more than double the historical baseline. The more nurses leave, the more those left behind have had to work overtime.
“We have hardworking front-line staff in critical care settings stretched thin caring for critically ill COVID patients — with the overwhelming majority of those patients having a potentially avoidable illness had they only been vaccinated,” explained Packer. “It is disheartening and distressing.”
Especially when so many dying unvaccinated patients tell their nurses, “I wish I had gotten vaccinated,” according to the American Hospital Association.
But none of these statistics were mentioned during that podcast.
That was Mr. Rogan’s right. That was Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s right. But who was looking out for the doctors and nurses on the pandemic front lines whose only ask is that the politicians and media influencers who are privileged enough to have public platforms — especially one like Mr. Rogan, with an average of 11 million listeners per episode — use them to reinforce our responsibilities to one another, not just our rights?
I’ll tell you who was defending them: Neil Young.
Listen to the last line of Mr. Young’s statement when he pulled out of Spotify: “I am happy and proud to stand in solidarity with the front-line health care workers who risk their lives every day to help others.”
Mr. Rogan has vowed to do better at counterbalancing controversial guests. He could start by offering his listeners a 186-minute episode with intensive care nurses and doctors about what this pandemic of the unvaccinated has done to them.
That would be a teaching moment, not only about COVID, but also about putting our responsibilities to one another — and especially to those who care for us — at least on a par with our right to be as dumb and selfish as we want to be.
Thomas L. Friedman (Twitter: @tomfriedman) is a columnist for The New York Times, where this piece originally appeared.