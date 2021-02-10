Prioritize Maryland’s health: remove flavored tobacco products from the market | COMMENTARY

While this legislation (Senate Bill 177 and House Bill 134) seems like a no-brainer, some question the tax revenue implications. We are here to tell you that ending the sale of flavored tobacco products isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s the fiscally smart thing to do. By allowing flavored tobacco to create a new generation of smokers, we ensure illness and death will impact thousands of Marylanders each year in the decades ahead. Today, 7,500 Marylanders die each year from tobacco-related causes, costing Marylanders $2.7 billion in health care every year, far exceeding any tax revenue we gain from their sale.