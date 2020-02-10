Every day in the classroom is a moment to build knowledge, be kind and do big things. Teaching is the greatest job in the world because all other jobs are possible because of us. This year with our new curriculum, Wit and Wisdom, I am engaging students in discussions of resiliency, heroism, narrating the unknown and exploring harsh environments. In addition to the content, I model integrity and character because it’s what we do, it is part of the service I was called to do. Working in Baltimore City Public Schools isn’t a job; it’s a way of life that is supported by the care, dedication and passion of my kids and families.