The new water accountability law solves the persistent problems of unaffordable and incorrect water bills across our city. It creates a new Office of the Customer Advocate to work with customers to solve issues with incorrect bills, unreasonably high bills and related issues. The Office of the Customer Advocate’s mission is to promote fairness to customers, and it will have to report at least twice a year about its operations. A new oversight committee will review and evaluate the Advocate’s Office, provide advice and guidance and hold public hearings to allow the people of Baltimore to attend and testify about how the office is doing and what it could do better.