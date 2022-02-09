To close the opportunity gap in Baltimore schools, we must invest in transit | GUEST COMMENTARY

These comments are consistent with the findings from the recent report from the Fund for Educational Excellence. The report, Not in Service, looks at how the current public transit system fails to meet the needs of students and offers ways in which the MTA could improve their experience. Students need buses that run more frequently along routes that reach their neighborhoods and their schools. They should have free bus passes valid at any time so they can get to jobs and internships and fully participate in extracurricular activities. They should have well-lit, sheltered bus stops to feel safe and comfortable during their commute.