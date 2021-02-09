Want fairer taxes in Maryland? Allow progressive brackets at the local level | COMMENTARY

As daunting as it is — especially during a pandemic and a recession — to take a new approach that can deliver the services that our residents have come to expect, it can be done. And it can be done successfully with long-term impact. At both the federal and state levels, government services are partially funded by income taxes, and local government is no different. But that is where the similarities end, because while federal and state income taxes are assessed on a progressive basis, which applies a marginally higher rate as a filer’s income grows, the local income tax is set as a flat rate. This means that those low-wage and front-line workers hit hardest in the last year pay the same income tax rate as the highest earners in the state.