Say what you will about opera — and believe me, I’ve heard it all — those who love it really, really love it. We understand that not everyone does. To them, I would say: Have you ever attended a live opera experience? You have never given opera a full chance unless you have actually experienced the nexus of the harmonies of a full orchestra supporting the massive sound of a finely-trained human voice, set against the backdrop of expertly designed scenery, all of which combines to tell the story of the intense pathos of human joy, suffering, love, lust and rage. Unless you have dived deep into that glorious mix of artistic expression of the highest echelons. To fully appreciate opera, you must experience it live and in person.