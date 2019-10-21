There is an old saying: “Be careful about what you wish for, you might get it.” The aspiration of all peoples to attain equality must of course be honored, but if African Americans devote their efforts to securing their equal right to be overmedicated, the end result might turn out other than what they are hoping for. Better for all of us — black, brown, white and every other color — to devote our efforts to ending child abuse, poverty, violence, racism and all the other social and economic ills that are known to cause these conditions we call “mental illnesses. “