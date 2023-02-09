BGE bill sky-high? Check for third-party energy suppliers overcharging you | GUEST COMMENTARY

Many BGE customers opened their January bill and balked when they saw the “amount due.” Yes, there was a cold-snap and your heater used more energy. Yes, natural gas prices are high because of the Ukraine war. Baltimore Gas and Electric is our regulated utility, and their gas price in January was 93¢ a therm. In 2020, BGE’s gas rate was just 41¢ per therm.

But for about 225,000 BGE customers the energy rate “gotcha” is that they’ve enrolled with a third-party deregulated energy supplier, rather than BGE’s regulated energy supply. These suppliers’ charges are buried on BGE bills, and most of the people I help through my affiliation with AARP Maryland don’t even realize their account is enrolled with a third-party energy supplier.

What’s a third-party energy supplier? You know those salespeople who knocked on your door and said that switching to their energy company meant you’d save money? Or the nice sales ladies inside Walmart and Sam’s Clubs handing out gift cards? Or the zillions of “clean energy” mailers hitting your mailbox?

These energy companies can legally sell residential home energy. A 1999 Maryland law bet that opening BGE’s energy supply markets to competitors would lead to prices going down and “innovation” going up.

But the deregulatory gamble has failed for too many residential consumers.

Since 2014, Maryland families have spent an extra $1 billion with third party suppliers than they would have under BGE’s regulated rates. Today, 343,000 Maryland accounts are switched to suppliers, and most are in the BGE territory. Energy suppliers are just middlemen; they are reselling the same electricity and gas that BGE offers, in most cases with a high markup

Sadly, Baltimore is in the bull’s-eye of this energy scam. About 50 energy suppliers, mostly from Texas, figured out that Charm City is a sweet market to sell their plans door-to-door. A new UC Berkeley study looked at three years’ of BGE third-party electricity prices and found our lower-income families in communities of color are energy suppliers’ favorite accounts to target. Suppliers market in these ZIP codes the most, charge the highest “teaser” rates here, and then charge the high renewal rates. They sell low, then bill high.

Before I offer tips on how to check your BGE bill for possible supplier rip-offs, let me answer the question everyone asks, “How’s this legal?” The 1999 deregulation law and a 2010 regulation combined to make Baltimore ripe for this predatory pricing abuse. The 1999 law eliminated regulatory oversight for “competitive” suppliers’ rates. BGEs rates are regulated by the Public Service Commission (PSC). However, retail energy suppliers are free to charge any price, and most are focused on their profits, not your energy budget.

The second misstep happened in 2010 to grow the “competitive” market. Maryland’s PSC regulators forced BGE not only to print supplier charges on customers’ BGE bills, but also to collect suppliers’ charges and debts. So, even if energy supplier customers don’t pay their BGE bills, suppliers still get paid.

Here’s how to check your BGE bill for third-party energy suppliers and what to do if you spot them:

Grab your BGE bill.

On Page 1, look to the right of the big green and blue circles.

If any other energy company name is printed, your BGE electricity and gas supply accounts are enrolled with a third-party energy supplier. Popular suppliers are Constellation, Direct Energy, NRG, CleanChoice, Inspire, Just Energy and WGL.

If this is news to you, just cancel. Call the supplier’s toll-free number printed under their name. Once canceled, your electricity and gas supply accounts will automatically go back to BGE, and BGE will send a cancellation confirmation letter.

Ignore the cancellation fee. Suppliers use it as ransom to keep folks in high-priced contracts. These “exit fees” won’t actually hit your BGE bill.

What if you’re 100% sure that you didn’t enroll with this supplier? Ask the supplier’s phone agent: When, and how, was your BGE account switched? Then file a formal complaint against that supplier through the Public Service Commission’s online complaint system (www.psc.state.md.us/online-complaints). Complaints take time, persistence, and patience. The payoff is that if you win your case because the supplier can’t prove you legally enrolled, you will be refunded the difference between the amount the supplier overcharged your account and BGE’s rates.

Laurel Peltier (Twitter: @Greenlaurel7; email: greenlaurel7@comcast.net) is an energy journalist and low-income energy advocate with Energy Advocates’ Coalition. She’s also AARP Maryland’s utility advocate. To learn more about the tactics of third-party energy suppliers, go to energysupplierhelpdesk.org.