Why some rally against COVID vaccination: a lack of understanding and trust | GUEST COMMENTARY

Ever since the vaccines for COVID-19 became available, the public health data has been very clear. Vaccines prevent serious disease and death, while the unvaccinated suffer more serious disease, higher rates of hospitalization and higher mortality. Nearly a year has passed since vaccines have been available and nearly 64% of the population has been fully vaccinated. From those who’ve chosen to remain unvaccinated — not counting those who are too young to be eligible — you will hear a number of different reasons for their decision, including personal choice or concerns about the vaccines not being well tested. But underlying all of these reasons is most likely a lack of understanding about public health, and a breakdown in the chain of trust in our society.