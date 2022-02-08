Michelle Goldberg: Georgetown Law, don’t punish your new hire over his ‘lesser black woman’ tweet | GUEST COMMENTARY

There’s recently been an explosion of censorship in conservative parts of the country, including prohibitions on the teaching of critical race theory and an orgy of school library book bans. So far, this censorship has mostly, though not exclusively, targeted K-12 schools. But that’s changing. As PEN America, a free speech organization, recently reported, “In 2022, educational gag orders are being aimed squarely at colleges and universities to exert ideological control over what is being taught and read in classrooms and lecture halls.” Those who hope to counter this wave will need to appeal to broad standards of academic freedom. Any erosion of those standards is likely to rebound against the left.