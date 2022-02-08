Knowledge may be power, but these days it’s more of a depressant | GUEST COMMENTARY

“Too much information running through my brain/ Too much information driving me insane”
— The Police
“A well informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny,” so said Thomas Jefferson. As an American citizen, I’ve always believed it’s our collective duty to be as informed as possible about what’s happening in the community, the state, the nation and the world.
I subscribe to the daily print issue of The Baltimore Sun and the digital version of the Washington Post. I read news feeds from AOL, Yahoo and others. Maryland Reporter comes in an email each weekday. It’s important to know what’s going on, I’ve thought. Maybe I can be of use to somebody or on some issue once I learn about a need or a problem. I guess 38 years working in mental health advocacy does that to a person. “Be the change.” “You can make a difference.” Those were our mantras. Margaret Mead’s words always loomed large: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed it’s the only thing that ever has.”
I saw it happen in public mental health. Small groups of ordinary people worked together to build large, effective national organizations — the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Heath America and others — that forced states to fund community alternatives to institutional wards. Then came peer support networks, crisis teams, housing and employment assistance, and expanded Medicaid coverage to supplement state budgets. The job is far from over, of course, so the involved fight on.
I know firsthand that progress doesn’t happen without the leadership and dedication of knowledgeable citizens. But lately, the tasks at hand are so daunting that positive change seems beyond the reach of even the most well-informed. Climate disaster looms, gun violence continues unabated, voting rights are suppressed, and overall civility and comity deteriorate. The uninformed and misinformed contribute to needless COVID-19 deaths. Lies and conspiracies threaten our very democracy.
Every minute brings news that is not only discouragingly negative but leaves a mere mortal feeling hopeless. Last year was the seventh straight year that homicides in the city of Baltimore surpassed 300; 36 people were murdered in January 2022. At the start of Black History Month, Morgan and Coppin state universities and other Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country received bomb threats. A Tennessee school board recently banned a book on the Holocaust by a Pulitzer Prize winning author. The six warmest years on record have all occurred since 2012, says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Inflation in the United States is the highest it’s been since 1982.
Even if one wants to be informed, it’s getting harder. The Washington Post reports that since 2005, 2,200 local newspapers across America have closed; the number of newspaper journalists fell by more than half between 2008 and 2020. Without good journalism, the dumbing down of America will continue unimpeded as conspiracy replaces truth and facts become optional. Our shared sense of reality will keep eroding; that may be the worst news of all.
At this point all I can bring myself to do is sigh. Knowledge may be power, but these days it’s more of a depressant. I’m tempted to abandon all contacts with the news so I won’t abandon all hope. I can watch ESPN, do more bird walks, play Wordle, read mystery novels and enjoy a current-events-free ignorance.
On the other hand, as humorist Doug Larson said: “There must be a happy medium somewhere between being totally informed and blissfully unaware.” You can seek out the occasional bits of good news — the success of COVID vaccines, the growth in bald eagle populations, the return to television of the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
You can apply the Alcoholics Anonymous prayer to everyday life by accepting things you can’t change, screwing up the courage to change the things you can, and striving for the wisdom to know the difference.
You can heed the words of Joan Baez: “Action is the antidote to despair.” That could mean staying or becoming involved in work that leads to change, even if local and incremental — volunteering at a food bank, responding to legislative alerts from a favorite advocacy group, writing a letter to the editor and, most importantly, voting.
Rather than a news boycott, I think I’ll give these strategies a try. Jean-Paul Sartre, certainly no Pollyanna, may have had it right: “Life begins on the other side of despair.”
Herb Cromwell (landhcromeagle@aol.com) retired as executive director of the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland.