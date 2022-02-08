Knowledge may be power, but these days it’s more of a depressant | GUEST COMMENTARY

I subscribe to the daily print issue of The Baltimore Sun and the digital version of the Washington Post. I read news feeds from AOL, Yahoo and others. Maryland Reporter comes in an email each weekday. It’s important to know what’s going on, I’ve thought. Maybe I can be of use to somebody or on some issue once I learn about a need or a problem. I guess 38 years working in mental health advocacy does that to a person. “Be the change.” “You can make a difference.” Those were our mantras. Margaret Mead’s words always loomed large: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed it’s the only thing that ever has.”