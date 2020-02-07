Stakeholders have remarked that the geographical scope of the Downtown Partnership’s work has expanded as well, such that much of its programming (particularly its marketing efforts and growing calendar of events) highlights businesses and properties outside of the Downtown Management District — those blocks at the heart of downtown that property owners pay a special assessment to have maintained by the Downtown Partnership. Indeed, the Downtown Partnership opted to hold its 2019 annual meeting at Cross Street Market in Federal Hill. It is no wonder that property owners endeavored at one point last year to form a new organization, the Center City Coalition, out of a frustration that key blocks in central downtown were not getting the attention they deserved.