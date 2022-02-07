Lack of saftey inspectors puts Maryland workers at risk | GUEST COMMENTARY

It truly was heartbreaking for me listening to the stories of these inspectors and how they strive to do their job as effectively as possible, not looking to punish people but to educate and inform and create the healthiest and safest workplaces possible within the state. I talked with inspectors who had been on the job for years upon years and inspectors who had only a couple years of state service. They all showed incredible enthusiasm for the work they do, as well as a commitment to doing the job right. They want to do the best job possible. But an incredible amount of understaffing and under-resourcing by the state of Maryland has led these inspectors to feel overwhelmed and disillusioned.