Lack of saftey inspectors puts Maryland workers at risk | GUEST COMMENTARY

I recently sat down and met with Maryland Department of Labor employees who work at our local Hunt Valley office in the 42nd Legislative District. Specifically, the employees I met with are Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) inspectors. The fine men and women have both a simple job and an incredibly complex job. They are responsible for ensuring that businesses around the state, such as work sites and construction sites, are following the best health and safety practices in order to protect workers and get their projects done.
As of Fiscal Year 2020, there were only 50 MOSH inspectors on the state’s payroll; it was estimated then that it would take 167 years to inspect every single workplace at least once.
MOSH inspectors, with few resources at their disposal, drive around their regions within the state looking for violations that could put people in harm’s way. Unfortunately, they are also directed to work sites that have already had accidents — sometimes fatal — to investigate, make appropriate recommendations on how to make sure it doesn’t happen again and, if needed, to administer fines and penalties to the responsible employers.
It truly was heartbreaking for me listening to the stories of these inspectors and how they strive to do their job as effectively as possible, not looking to punish people but to educate and inform and create the healthiest and safest workplaces possible within the state. I talked with inspectors who had been on the job for years upon years and inspectors who had only a couple years of state service. They all showed incredible enthusiasm for the work they do, as well as a commitment to doing the job right. They want to do the best job possible. But an incredible amount of understaffing and under-resourcing by the state of Maryland has led these inspectors to feel overwhelmed and disillusioned.
I was told of stories where an inspector with a high level of seniority couldn’t go out on the job to do inspections because they had to stay in the office to serve as an interim supervisor. This meant one less inspector on the road doing their job, while at the same time this person was filling a role without being paid for the work he was doing. Others described the incredible complexity of having to know hundreds of different types of machinery and construction codes, things that would be incredibly daunting for an average person, just to be able to know what they needed to look for and what to point out needed to be fixed.
MOSH inspectors are required to be available 24 hours a day in case they’re needed. Calls can come in the middle of the night, often connected to tragic accidents and consequences. Younger inspectors I talked with who had only been on the job a couple years were very concerned that the low wages they receive from the state, combined with the odd hours, would end up putting an untenable strain on their family life. Sharing their experiences of their work, as well as sharing some personal moments, made me both proud of the sacrifices they were making for the state of Maryland, but also made me wonder how they could keep this up.
Maryland is not investing in the best health and safety practices for employers and employees. Maryland doesn’t even have injury and injury prevention programs as a matter of law. These basic prevention programs would have workers and employers sit down to identify safety hazards and determine how to address those concerns while keeping track of that important work. It would result in safer work environments, as well as lower insurance costs for employers.
With literally billions of dollars in surpluses, Governor Hogan and Secretary of Labor Tiffany P. Robinson should, at a minimum, double the number of MOSH inspectors and provide them with all necessary resources to do their job. You really can’t put a price on ensuring health and safety best practices. We also need better wages for these fine individuals who spend so many hours of their lives making sure that Marylanders stay safe.
Del. Michele Guyton (michele.guyton@house.state.md.us) represents District 42B in Baltimore County in the Maryland House of Delegates.