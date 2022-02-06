Nursing shortage is a national health issue | GUEST COMMENTARY

The fact is that nursing is facing considerable issues. The field continues to struggle with unsafe staffing ratios, moral distress and burnout, lack of support from management and low morale. A close friend was an ICU nurse in a city in the South for five years and worked in her hospital’s COVID-19 unit at the peak of the pandemic. When she approached management to inquire about crisis pay, she was advised that this is what she signed up for and that it would be the new normal. Upset and disillusioned, she said, “If this is the new normal, then why not at least get paid really well for it?” A few weeks later she resigned and signed-on as a travel nurse. Now, she is making close to $6,000 a week. In fact, hospitals are now relying on travel nurses more than ever—an expensive, and unsustainable fix, as the U.S. faces its “great resignation.”