Instead of surrendering to hopelessness, they bravely testified about their experience at a City Hall hearing. They spoke about the seemingly endless cycle of trauma they face. Damani referred to it as “loss of opportunity and violence that the youth must endure everyday.” Bryonna described what it is like to pass through a metal detector every day at the point of entry at school, comparing the practice to the prison system. Trauma knocked at Bryonna’s door when her father’s life was violently taken prior to her junior year. Jaionna was her father’s primary care giver until he died from complications of his illness. In her testimony, she described the impact of the toxic scenes young people encounter on their way to school each morning.