Roman numerals give Super Bowl a bad name | GUEST COMMENTARY

Perhaps it’s trivial to focus on the game’s title rather than the game itself. But Roman numerals literally give the game a bad name. Roman numerals are confusing, clumsy, reminiscent of gladiatorial battles, and smack of monarchical snootiness. All the things that football is not. The NFL should ditch Super Bowl Roman numerals now. Many news organizations have already done so. While they’re at it, the NFL should lobby Congress to make Super Bowl Sunday a national holiday. Football, it seems, is the one civic event we all can agree on.