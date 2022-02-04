Roman numerals give Super Bowl a bad name | GUEST COMMENTARY

I’m not a big football fan, but I’m looking forward to the Super Bowl this year. So is most of the nation, if last year’s viewership of 96.4 million people is any indication. For one brief evening on Feb. 13, we can put aside concerns about COVID-19, the sputtering economy and our fractured political culture.
The Super Bowl, as many have observed, is a de facto national holiday. More popular than many actual holidays, that holy Sunday in February is attended with greater celebration and national unity than perhaps any other public spectacle in American life.
But there’s one aspect of the national celebration that’s puzzling: the confusing Roman numerals in the title. This year’s championship game is Super Bowl LVI. Which, in case you weren’t paying attention in 5th grade, translates to Super Bowl 56.
You may not have noticed the Roman numerals. Or simply ignored them. Many sports reporters have dropped them. Many fans view them as just another life absurdity, like superhero movie sequels and TikTok influencers.
Super Bowl Roman numerals have been around so long, they fade into the background, unnoticed and unquestioned. First seen in Super Bowl V (1971), they have been used to count championship games ever since, with one notable exception (see below). Their importance was such that the NFL retroactively renamed the first four Super Bowls (1967-1970) I - IV.
The question is: Why choose an outmoded numbering system that fell into disuse in the 14th century? Some claim the NFL adopted Roman numerals to reduce confusion back when the Super Bowl was played in the year following the end of the regular season. Super Bowl 1986, for example, decided the winner of the 1985 season. But adopting a confusing numbering system in order to reduce confusion makes as much sense as buying a Lamborghini to save money on gas.
Others claim the NFL adopted Roman numerals to link the game to the grandeur of ancient Rome. If so, it’s a marketing failure on par with the exploding Galaxy Note 7 phone. Did the NFL really think it was a good idea to remind fans of ancient Rome, whose popular fight-to-the-death gladiatorial contests modern critics unflatteringly compare to professional football?
Whatever their reasoning, the NFL apparently failed to notice the simple fact that Roman numerals are clumsy and confusing. That’s why their use is confined to clock faces, monarchs, popes and their acolytes. Who can remember which Roman numbers represent actual (Arabic) numbers? And who can bother with the math? Yes, math. Reading Roman numerals often requires addition and/or subtraction.
And since Roman numerals double as letters, Super Bowl titles look like misspelled words or typing errors. Super Bowl LIV looked like someone forgot an “E.” Future Super Bowl LIX will look like a phonetic representation of licks or an abbreviation of lixiviate. Super Bowl XXXIX resembled a sticky keyboard issue or a warning label on a bottle of rat poison. Ditto for future Super Bowl LXXXIX.
If using Roman numerals makes little sense, that hasn’t stopped the NFL. Going against all reason and the complaints of sports commentators, the NFL clings to its antiquated numbering system like a teenager clings to a cellphone. And yet, even the NFL has moments of lucidity, rare though they may be. In 2016 the NFL abandoned Roman numerals for Super Bowl 50 (the official title) because they realized Super Bowl L looked nonsensical.
Perhaps it’s trivial to focus on the game’s title rather than the game itself. But Roman numerals literally give the game a bad name. Roman numerals are confusing, clumsy, reminiscent of gladiatorial battles, and smack of monarchical snootiness. All the things that football is not. The NFL should ditch Super Bowl Roman numerals now. Many news organizations have already done so. While they’re at it, the NFL should lobby Congress to make Super Bowl Sunday a national holiday. Football, it seems, is the one civic event we all can agree on.
Eric Heavner (eheavner@towson.edu) teaches political science at Towson University.