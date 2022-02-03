An equitable path to legalizing cannabis in Maryland | GUEST COMMENTARY

Fueled by the war on cannabis, our current laws have disproportionately led to the arrest and criminalization of people of color. The companion legislation to House Bill 1 will work to end these disparities within our justice system. With feedback from experts, along with input from my colleagues in the workgroup and in the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus, it was determined that Marylanders should be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of recreational cannabis without penalty. Under the legislation, anyone who possesses more than 1.5 ounces of cannabis and up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis would be subject to a civil offense rather than the current and potentially life-altering criminal misdemeanor. It will also ensure that anyone who was previously found guilty of simple possession will have the ability to immediately petition to expunge their record. Anyone currently held in a state prison or local jail for a cannabis conviction would be resentenced to end their term of incarceration.