So, here I am, trying to make sense of where this show fits for me, not as a man, but as a dad. As a man, I don’t feel entitled or empowered to tell women what or how to dress. But, as a dad of daughters, it’s my job to have a world of advice and lessons for my girls about how to feel in, and adorn, their skin. It’s not a job I plan on ceding to my wife, nor do I think it’s solely the job of women to raise women. My girls were in bed by the time Shakira and J-Lo performed, but the show taught me a few things about how I will teach them.