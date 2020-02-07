I know that frustration, anger and rage well. I fueled my career with it. Every punch I threw, every pivot, every match I won was an attempt to forge a path of my own away from a life you might say I was destined not to escape. Indeed, the key to this challenge was more than just a will of steel. It required a proactive approach. I couldn’t afford to wait for someone to save me, otherwise I would have become just another poor black guy from Baltimore, with a life unlived, dreams unrealized, lying cold and rigid in the morgue. And so I had no choice but to take my fate in my own hands, literally.