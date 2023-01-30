Beaten Black and blue: Tyre Nichols did not have to die; Memphis officers had options, but chose brutality. | GUEST COMMENTARY

This still image from a Memphis Police Department body-cam video released by the city of Memphis on January 27, 2023, shows Tyre Nichols handcuffed on the ground surrounded by police officers, in Memphis, Tennessee. - he US city of Memphis was poised January 27 to release graphic video footage depicting the fatal police assault of a 29-year-old Black man, as cities nationwide braced for a night of protests against police brutality. Five Memphis officers, also all Black, were charged with second-degree murder in the beating of Tyre Nichols, who died in hospital on January 10 three days after being stopped on suspicion of reckless driving. (Photo by Handout / Memphis Police Department / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / Memphis Police Department " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/Memphis Police Department/AFP via Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Memphis Police Department)

Back in 2015, after the death of a 25-year-old Black man named Freddie Gray, injured while in the custody of police, there were extensive discussions among law enforcement, politicians, activists and religious leaders about the implementation of police-worn body cameras. I remember it vividly because it was a very tense time, and I was involved in some of these conversations.

Many good-hearted people believed that technology and readily available video of interactions between officers and citizens would be a game changer and bring an end to police violence in the community, but here we are again. On Friday, Memphis, Tennessee, officials released horrific body camera video showing the fatal beating of 27-year-old Tyre Nichols by five police officers, all of them Black, like Tyre.

Back in 2015, I warned my overly enthusiastic friends to be careful what they wish for because as a Black man growing up in the streets of urban America, I understood what was waiting behind curtain No. 1. Yes, I knew that the introduction of cameras would curb the bad behavior of some officers, but I also knew that once cameras were introduced into this unpredictable and sometimes volatile environment where “Blue Lives Matter” and real lives intertwine, it would reveal stomach-wrenching encounters.

And how did I know this, one might ask? Because I still remember being a teenage kid living in Baltimore’s Edmondson Village and being yanked by the collar by a racist police officer and being told, “when a white man tells you to stop walking, you stop.” I still remember being choked, with both hands, at Vine Street and Smallwood Avenue by Officer “Pitbull,” who was black and whose skin color looked just like mine. I had done nothing wrong at the time, but for him, it was an opportunity to flex his masculinity and violate his sworn duty to protect and serve. Neither of these officers’ actions had anything to do with policing, nor did they serve the public in a constructive way.

And now, over 25 years later, with both of those incidents in my rearview mirror, I’m still uncomfortable in the presence of a police officer, even though tax dollars pay their salaries. I get nervous when I see a police cruiser behind me on the road. And I’m still uneasy when an officer walks past me on the street. Although I have done nothing wrong during these encounters, trauma still lives inside of me, and I still feel uncomfortable in these situations.

Police brutality is about race, absolutely, but it’s also about power. There are more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers in America, and they all wield a significant amount of power. Some are poorly trained, and some have no business holding such a prominent position. But regardless, they all have the potential to make a bad decision that can turn a civilian’s world upside down in a second. After a rash of videos in the past few years showing officers terrorizing citizens — including George Floyd in 2020 — we talked a lot about the need for better police training. Well, today I offer this: Currently, the need for better supervision of officers patrolling the streets is just as critical.

According to Community Policing Dispatch, “First-line supervisors are essential to critical incident response; when major events occur, the first officers on-scene (should) look to their sergeants for direction.” This is not a new suggestion and there have been several tools developed to accomplish this goal. According to Policechiefmagazine.org, “as leaders in the ever-evolving field of policing, police commanders have a duty and responsibility to share lessons learned with their peers. Such lessons can come from a variety of topics, and those learned from critical incidents are of great importance.”

Far too many well-intentioned police officers are put at risk by overzealous officers who need more supervision and oversight. After watching the horrific video of Tyre Nichols being pummeled in Memphis, Tennessee, it’s obvious that this young man did not have to die. Those officers had several options when they encountered Mr. Nichols, most of which probably would not have resulted in the death of yet another unarmed man. We know police officers are important to a functioning society. We get it. But we deserve competent law enforcement officials who are humane and who treat us with dignity. We deserve officers who are the opposite of the officers who used excessive force against Tyre Nichols in Memphis. We deserve police officers who are going to seek de-escalation first — and not murder us.

Kevin Shird (kevin.shird@yahoo.com) is an author and activist.