I urge the General Assembly and Governor Larry Hogan to act decisively this year to generate the revenue to achieve the Kirwan vision. There are ways to do it by making sure all Marylanders, including the wealthiest among us and national and global corporations, pay their fair share without adding new tax obligations to low and middle-income Marylanders. There is public support for this response. Polls show that Marylanders overwhelmingly support increased funding for pre-k to 12 education, and are willing to pay a bit more to fund equitable, smart and accountable improvements to schools.