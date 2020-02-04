As the first primary, Iowa holds too much sway over the elections that follow. Since 1976, nine of the 11 Iowa winners have gone on to win the Democratic Party’s nomination. But even when Iowa does not pick the ultimate nominee, it does winnow the field. Polling in Iowa significantly impacts whether a candidate can raise sufficient money and garner enough media exposure to be competitive. Imagine how different — and more diverse — the field might be if the first primary was held in South Carolina, with its significant African American population, or in any other state, such as Maryland, that more closely mirrors the demographics of the Democratic Party and the nation.