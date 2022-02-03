Maryland’s Steve Sachs: the people’s lawyer | GUEST COMMENTARY

We went to Springfield State Hospital, where most of this group was confined, to see for ourselves. Steve later described the chilling scene. One dayroom, he said, was Bedlam, the madhouse from “A Tale of Two Cities.” It was choked with scores of men and women, half-clothed in ragged, white gowns, wandering about aimlessly, often colliding with one with another, he said. The place stank from urine and feces. One person had been dubbed “The Quiet Man”; he had stopped speaking sometime during the 37 years he had spent confined in the wrong place.