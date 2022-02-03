Maryland’s Steve Sachs: the people’s lawyer | GUEST COMMENTARY

I met Steve Sachs in 1971, when he already had an important place in Maryland’s history as a corruption-fighting federal prosecutor who had helped to reform Maryland politics and was considered by many to be the best trial lawyer in the state.
He had volunteered to help me and other young Maryland Legal Aid attorneys represent prisoners. Among our cases was one in which sadistic guards on the night shift at the Baltimore City jail had selected juvenile detainees, stripped them and hung them by their wrists with metal handcuffs from ceiling bars, burning the feet of one as he hung. With Steve’s help, our clients were successful in their lawsuit, and the jail made somewhat safer for its wards.
Steve, who died last month, two weeks shy of his 88th birthday, was successful because he was charismatic, brilliant, creative, funny, often scholarly, confident (some would say cocky) and tough. He also had a deep sense of compassion, particularly for those whom society tends to forget.
He harnessed these wonderful qualities in his relentless defense of the rule of law. When Steve ran for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, he grandly promised to be the people’s lawyer. Remarkably, unlike many other political candidates, he kept that promise throughout his eight years of office.
He established a Citizen’s Complaint division and reinvigorated the Consumer Protection, Antitrust and Criminal divisions. The biggest change, however, was in the culture of the office. Steve’s message to his lawyers was that their client, in the final analysis, was the rule of law itself, and their job was helping to ensure it was implemented throughout the state. Instead of trying to twist the law to fit an agency’s actions, the office sought to encourage the agencies to follow the law.
There were many examples of this approach, from advising county officials to reconfigure voting districts to protect the voting rights of African Americans, to counseling occupational boards to remove unnecessary entry requirements for trade licenses.
There was a dramatic example in 1980. The Maryland Mental Health Association complained to Steve that the state was illegally confining intellectually disabled people in facilities for mentally ill individuals. Because of this, a group of 300 or so had been denied the training in basic social and life skills they needed and to which they were legally entitled — many for decades.
We went to Springfield State Hospital, where most of this group was confined, to see for ourselves. Steve later described the chilling scene. One dayroom, he said, was Bedlam, the madhouse from “A Tale of Two Cities.” It was choked with scores of men and women, half-clothed in ragged, white gowns, wandering about aimlessly, often colliding with one with another, he said. The place stank from urine and feces. One person had been dubbed “The Quiet Man”; he had stopped speaking sometime during the 37 years he had spent confined in the wrong place.
Steve told the agency this had to end. At first there was resistance, but eventually each of the 300 individuals was evaluated and given an appropriate placement, many in community-based programs, including The Quiet Man. There, he began talking, indeed, singing and dancing, as he came back to life.
This group became known as “The Sachs population.” Steve’s pride in this was evidenced by a photograph that he hung in his home den, of sun streaming through a window into an empty room. It was the infamous Springfield dayroom, now closed. This, he said, was “a symbol of the triumph of the rule of law.”
A corollary of the rule of law is the need for lawyers to enforce it, and Steve was a powerful advocate throughout and after his career for legal services for the poor and for a right to counsel in civil cases, for example, in eviction and child custody cases.
One of Steve’s favorite quotes, which has particular relevance today, was by Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis:
“Our government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy.”
For generations of lawyers, Steve was the potent teacher envisioned by Brandeis. Steve taught, by a lifetime of examples, that democracy depends upon the rule of law and that government lawyers should make the law work for people, especially the forgotten and dispossessed. That model of the good lawyer is part of Steve’s legacy that will inspire many for years to come.
Michael Millemann (MMILLEM@law.umaryland.edu) is the Jacob A. France Professor of Law at the University of Maryland-Carey School of Law. From 1979-82 he was chief general counsel and chief of the Civil Division at the Maryland Office of Attorney General.