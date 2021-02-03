Partnerships critical to successful COVID vaccination in Maryland and beyond | COMMENTARY

Using up reserve second doses to deliver more first doses would be a reasonable consideration in a world where everybody was sure that new second doses would be produced and delivered. But we do not live in that world. If a local health department reallocated a second dose to offer a first dose they could not be guaranteed a replacement second dose. Growing reserve stocks made the number of doses allocated to counties appear higher than the number of first dose shots administered. This made it look like health departments were idling when the opposite was happening. The way to evaluate the performance of a supply chain is to compare wholesale inflows to retail outflows. In the Harford County Health Department, the weekly outflow of first doses into arms was 90% of the weekly inflow into freezers in the first week of January and no less than 100% ever since. Baltimore County Health Department has been vaccinating 500 people an hour at just one of its sites, and if more doses arrive they could double that and scale up elsewhere.