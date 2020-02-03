Well, welcome to déjà vu all over again. Recently on CNN, Don Lemon presided over a segment about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who recently blew up at an NPR reporter for having the temerity to ask him about Ukraine. The reporter says Mr. Pompeo challenged her to find that country on a map, which she did. Panelist Rick Wilson, a former GOP strategist, opined that Mr. Pompeo “knows deep within his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it.”