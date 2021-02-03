GOP is all too happy to accommodate QAnon | COMMENTARY

“Government has every right to tell you what to do,” Mr. Carlson said, citing laws against rape, murder and jaywalking. But, he insisted, “No democratic government can ever tell you what to think. Your mind belongs to you. It is yours and yours alone. ... Once politicians attempt to control what you believe, they are no longer politicians. They are by definition dictators. And if they succeed in controlling what you believe you are no longer a citizen, you are not a free man, you are a slave.”