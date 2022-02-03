Thomas. L. Friedman: Neil Young and Liz Cheney, thanks for sticking your necks out | GUEST COMMENTARY

Unfortunately, too many people prefer to anesthetize themselves against this reality. Sure, they’ll say, a pro-Trump mob ransacked our Capitol as part of an effort to overturn the 2020 election, but they failed and we can move on. You know what Winston Churchill said (actually, there is no proof that he said it, but whatever): “Americans can always be counted on to do the right thing — after they have exhausted all other possibilities.” We’ll get to that “right thing” soon, we’re told.