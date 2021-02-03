Renters and landlords alike need more federal assistance to survive the pandemic | COMMENTARY

We agree with the CDC that evictions can spread COVID-19 and cause harmful disruptions to the lives of families and children. In our research with hundreds of poor families across the country, we heard over and over again that many renters’ economic margins are razor thin, which often led to housing instability and overcrowding even before the pandemic. Now, instability and overcrowding pose even greater risk for contracting the virus or developing other health problems as a result of the stress and financial hardship that follow. We also spoke to over 150 landlords who rent to low-income tenants. Similarly, we learned that their balance sheets were sometimes razor thin. Now, many are stretched past their limit. We believe that adequate rent relief funding, in addition to the eviction moratorium, is necessary to stave off serious damage to renters, the stock of decent affordable rental housing and the economy. Without it, landlords will suffer meaningful financial losses as a result of tenants who, while struggling to pay rent as a result of the pandemic-induced economic crisis, are still unable to make good on their debts.