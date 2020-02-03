Underfunding our community colleges is hypocritical to our values in Maryland, and it must change. Don’t say you value education, hang a $36.4 million dollar carrot in the face of those who need it the most, then chop it in half under the guise of balancing a budget. It is my hope that our lawmakers understand the true value of our community colleges, increase funding for our campuses and fully fund the Cade formula so that we can move closer to providing all Marylanders a chance at attaining that better life: the American Dream.