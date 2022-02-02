A ‘holistic, scalable and sustainable’ investment strategy for Baltimore | GUEST COMMENTARY

This very important oversight group should represent the diversity of Baltimore’s residents, while assuring that no favoritism is shown. Its job is generally not to manage the funding going to the many programs supported by a variety of sources of dollars — it is to be sure that nonprofits concentrate their efforts appropriately, foundations fund programs in a focused way, and that the city uses hard-won state and federal funds well. (This includes tracking the use of the new federal dollars, from the two large stimulus bills, while keeping in mind that many of the programs funded with these dollars will need to be sustained with compacts, since the stimulus bills are time limited and won’t be fully implemented.) It also will identify gaps in the system and work to ensure that these are addressed.