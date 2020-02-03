Like most African Americans living in Chicago in the 1970s at the end of the Great Migration, my parents were former sharecroppers who had escaped the shackles of Jim Crow life in their native lands of Mississippi and Alabama and who had struck out, alongside other Black Southerners, in search of a better life in the north. A life where their children could get a good education and earn a decent wage for a day’s work in a place where they could vote. They believed this was their birthright — duly granted by constitutional amendment. Both of my parents were keen political analysts who regaled their friends, and me, with colorful commentaries about national and local politics that always ended with a stern admonishment that “Black folks need to vote!” That was their mantra.