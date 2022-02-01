Give Putin what he wants to prevent war: Bar Ukraine from NATO | GUEST COMMENTARY

My own feeling is that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attack Ukraine. Yes, the Russians took the Crimea, but they had a strategic naval base there, which they could not live without. Controlling the entire country will be much more costly than the ongoing war in the Donbass region of Ukraine. At some point, even Mr. Putin has to consider the impact of such an attack on the body politic at home. On the safaris, some told me that they had a mother or father who was Ukrainian. There are deep family ties between the two countries. Some also said that nobody knew about the attack in Crimea until well after it occurred. Today, most know about the situation on the border with Ukraine, making it more likely, they reasoned, that this is a political stunt and not the real thing. In the back of Mr. Putin’s mind, however, he must think about Nikita Khrushchev, who’s ill-fated foray into Cuba eventually cost him his job.