Also within a mile of the track, CHAI owns and operates a number of apartment buildings for seniors, and has millions of dollars on loan to homeowners who purchased and/or renovated their houses with CHAI’s assistance. CHAI is investing in maintaining and developing housing stock in the area through its Senior Home Repair, Housing Upgrades to Benefit Seniors and acquisition and rehab programs. CHAI’s commitment to the area can be seen both north and south of Northern Parkway, and its work demonstrates the importance of investing in the whole community surrounding Pimlico.