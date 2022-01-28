Here’s how the Maryland legislature could improve MARC | GUEST COMMENTARY

The improvements listed above are crucial steps to raise Maryland’s economic competitiveness, expand access to good jobs, ensure inclusive growth and provide access to moderate and affordable housing. These are goals that the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance called for in its Let’s Get to Work agenda. More recently, the Greater Washington Partnership, a group of major regional employers, outlined similar goals in its Capital Region Rail Vision. GWP also called for bidirectional run-through service (allowing for one-seat rides in both directions between Maryland, D.C. and Virginia); more frequent trains and more express trains between core stations; a unified fare policy and Capital Region rail brand; and operational integration between the rail networks of Maryland, D.C. and Virginia. A February 2021 report from the Johns Hopkins 21st Century Cities Initiative also focused on the economic benefits of MARC express trains in particular.