Seeking contrast in a COVID world | GUEST COMMENTARY

I have no idea what the future holds, but I do know that I am seeking contrast these days. I’m looking for moments that create differences from the norm of what seems like a never-ending panorama of pandemic. For me that means walks around Chestertown, Maryland, with my children that include masking up and petting the felines at Cat Colloquium and choosing a snowman-shaped dark chocolate at Bespoke. It means taking my students on a local field trip and giving them a few extra minutes to take their masks off and enjoy the outdoors while playing gaga ball or four-square. The social-emotional learning that happens during such outings with my own children and students I teach is greater than any lesson I could provide; and they are experiences that provide contrast.