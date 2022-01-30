Seeking contrast in a COVID world | GUEST COMMENTARY

About a year ago, I noticed changes in my vision. Soon I learned I had permanent central vision loss — Retinal Toxicity — a result of taking Chloroquine for Lupus. This rare side effect left me to navigate the world in a different way. At first, I thought that I had lost some color vision, too. However, I was informed that I could no longer see differences in similar colors and instead needed more contrast. While annoying when sorting navy blue and black socks, it wasn’t the end of the world.
I am a teacher. So, learning to teach with low vision was as much a puzzle to be solved as any accommodation I would dream up for one of my neurodivergent students. The Wilmer Eye Institute identified the cause and link between Chloroquine and my vision loss and was able to provide meaningful solutions for vision loss in my classroom and home. Still, one of the saddest moments of 2021 came just after I was diagnosed, when my children saw a rainbow in the sky. They were desperately trying to show me, saying, “Mommy, mommy — look!” They pointed up, over and over. Seeing nothing, I started to cry.
My 12-year-old, tech-savvy daughter suggested I take a picture of the sky with my smartphone — and use a filter to adjust the contrast. Her idea was brilliant. Suddenly, I could see the rainbow, too.
We all need contrast for life to be meaningful. The joy of a rainbow is the contrast to the dreary sky. For someone who can’t see that subtle contrast, there is no joy. Only rain. The joy of being home is spending time with family. The joy of the office is its contrast: the mingling with co-workers. The joy of a vacation is the contrast of new scenery. For my students, an equivalent joy is running mask-free and breathing in the crisp air. Or the excitement of a brain break in the middle of math — the standing and stretching, skipping or dancing that allows their bodies and minds to re-energize.
Unfortunately, these past two years, COVID-19 has left us in a world with little contrast. People work from home on the same couch where they used to just enjoy time off. They click to shop instead of seeing novel items in stores they may not have searched for using their browser. They order takeout or cook at home preempting the delight that comes with running into acquaintances at a restaurant. Even students who attend schools that aren’t virtual, miss out on the contrast that canceled school dances and field trips provide.
As an immunocompromised individual (who is vaccinated and boosted), I am acutely aware that COVID-19 could land me in the hospital. In addition to Lupus, I have asthma. Wearing a mask all day while teaching gives me a headache and leaves me gasping for breath. So, although I am vigilant at wearing it when students are present, I frequently use my planning period to shut the door, put on noise canceling headphones, close my eyes and de-mask.
The contrast of a quiet room and a few deep breaths is good for my soul. And my sanity.
I have no idea what the future holds, but I do know that I am seeking contrast these days. I’m looking for moments that create differences from the norm of what seems like a never-ending panorama of pandemic. For me that means walks around Chestertown, Maryland, with my children that include masking up and petting the felines at Cat Colloquium and choosing a snowman-shaped dark chocolate at Bespoke. It means taking my students on a local field trip and giving them a few extra minutes to take their masks off and enjoy the outdoors while playing gaga ball or four-square. The social-emotional learning that happens during such outings with my own children and students I teach is greater than any lesson I could provide; and they are experiences that provide contrast.
If you lose contrast, you lose the joy of life.
Here’s to recognizing the need for COVID-friendly life experiences — and learning to navigate anew. Here’s to understanding that mental well-being is a bigger issue than any virus, and to creating safe spaces for children and adults that provide contrast.
There’s a rainbow in the dreary sky of COVID, we just have to adjust our settings — our personal, and perhaps collective, filters — to find it.
Elizabeth Greenwell (elizabethgreenwell23@gmail.com) is a teacher at Kent School in Chestertown, Maryland, and the author of four children’s books. Her latest book, “Mom and Momma E,” was released in December.