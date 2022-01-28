Why does Maryland law still prohibit sexual contact between same-sex couples? | GUEST COMMENTARY

As a public defender, I have represented several clients — all of them gay men — who have been charged with violating Section 3-322 in just the last year. I have heard the fear and panic in their voices as they ask me if they are really facing 10 years in jail. I have heard their disgust and shame and disbelief as they wonder aloud how such a law can even exist. And I have seen the worry on their faces as they ponder whether to trust me, a person that they barely know, when I tell them that the law is unconstitutional and that we can surely beat the charge if the state decides to prosecute them. My clients are regular people. And like most regular people, they make the logical assumption that a law on the books, however asinine, is a law that can be enforced.