I trusted, or at least hoped, that he would come around, but his lifelong pattern of independence was not in my favor in this debate. At a young age, he put himself to bed with no assistance. After college, he took a job teaching high school on a tropical French Island, Reunion, that is surrounded by shark-infested waters off the coast of Africa. He moved on after that to a teaching gig at a college in Ecuador before the latest gig in China teaching kindergarten and first grade. During school holidays, he visits as many countries as he can, which my collection of post cards can attest. He has traveled so much he had to add extra pages to his passport.