Charles M. Blow: Biden promised a Black female justice; now’s his chance to make good on the pledge | GUEST COMMENTARY

We need a justice who considers the Constitution in a clear-eyed way, as Marshall put it in 1987: “I do not believe that the meaning of the Constitution was forever 'fixed' at the Philadelphia Convention. Nor do I find the wisdom, foresight, and sense of justice exhibited by the Framers particularly profound. To the contrary, the government they devised was defective from the start, requiring several amendments, a civil war, and momentous social transformation to attain the system of constitutional government, and its respect for the individual freedoms and human rights, we hold as fundamental today.”