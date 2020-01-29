The hard work of balancing competing regional interests, budget considerations and assurances that future investments will yield promised results will be no easy task for our legislators. We stand ready to support them in any way and pledge to boldly stand with them in justifying our state’s priorities in favor of our young people. We urge our representatives to commit the resources that will enable the human infrastructure which our state and communities require to be competitive in this 21st century. Time is not on our side and each day that we delay, we lose further ground. Surely, there is no greater priority than this overdue investment in our youth and all that they will achieve, if only given the chance.