What if some of the students who congregate outside Eddie’s are sexual assault survivors, and think of the president’s words every time they see a Trump sticker? Others surely think about his comments about immigrants or people with disabilities. When I posted about these stickers on Nextdoor, asking the perpetrator to stop spreading hate where the neighborhood’s children gather, my post was quickly deleted by a moderator. Guessing that not everyone appreciated my connection of Mr. Trump with hatred, I posted again, removing the line about hatred and instead focusing on vandalism. In response to my post, many neighbors commented that they, too, took down the stickers. Others told me to get a life, personally attacked me and squabbled about immigration — until comments on that post, too, were closed by a moderator.