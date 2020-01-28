But up until recently, for many black children there was something missing in the superheroes we saw on the screen. They almost never looked like us. Superman, Batman, Spiderman, heck even Aquaman, were all white. While we still donned their costumes for Halloween, in the back of our collective minds, we all knew that they were not us and we were not them. I could never look like Clark Kent or Peter Parker. My tightly coiled hair certainly never flowed in the wind like Thor’s. Those superheroes were not our superheroes.